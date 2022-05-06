Verra Mobility (NASDAQ:VRRM) Hits New 52-Week Low at $13.38

Verra Mobility Co. (NASDAQ:VRRM – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $13.38 and last traded at $13.46, with a volume of 38206 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $13.91.

VRRM has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Verra Mobility from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Verra Mobility from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. TheStreet lowered Verra Mobility from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Verra Mobility from $17.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Friday, April 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.60.

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $15.50 and a 200-day moving average of $15.54. The firm has a market cap of $2.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.48 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.64.

Verra Mobility ( NASDAQ:VRRM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.04. Verra Mobility had a return on equity of 38.70% and a net margin of 7.53%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Verra Mobility Co. will post 0.91 EPS for the current year.

In other Verra Mobility news, General Counsel Rebecca Collins sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.50, for a total transaction of $70,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in Verra Mobility in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new stake in Verra Mobility in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Verra Mobility in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new stake in Verra Mobility in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $89,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in Verra Mobility by 24.9% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 1,152 shares during the last quarter.

Verra Mobility Company Profile (NASDAQ:VRRM)

Verra Mobility Corporation provides smart mobility technology solutions and services in the United States, Canada, and Europe. It operates through two segments, Government Solutions and Commercial Services. The Government Solutions segment offers automated safety solutions, including services and technologies that enable photo enforcement through road safety camera programs, which detects and process traffic violations related to red light, speed, school bus, and city bus lanes.

