Verso One Day Volume Hits $26,983.00 (VSO)

Verso (VSO) traded down 0.3% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on May 6th. During the last week, Verso has traded down 26.1% against the US dollar. Verso has a market capitalization of $1.61 million and $26,983.00 worth of Verso was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Verso coin can currently be purchased for $0.0203 or 0.00000056 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded 71% higher against the dollar and now trades at $85.95 or 0.00238310 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002773 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001672 BTC.

Wrapped LUNA Token (WLUNA) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $78.60 or 0.00217930 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00002170 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $171.78 or 0.00476302 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.30 or 0.00039662 BTC.

PLC Ultima (PLCU) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $71,186.22 or 1.97378221 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Verso Coin Profile

Verso’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 79,279,192 coins. Verso’s official Twitter account is @versofinance

