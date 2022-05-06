Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) Raised to “Equal Weight” at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Rating) from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research report report published on Tuesday, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has $250.00 target price on the pharmaceutical company’s stock.

VRTX has been the topic of a number of other reports. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $245.00 to $249.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $279.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, April 4th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $258.00 to $325.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a strong-buy rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $260.00 to $288.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Vertex Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $273.43.

Shares of VRTX opened at $266.37 on Tuesday. Vertex Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $176.36 and a fifty-two week high of $292.75. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $260.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $228.88. The company has a market cap of $68.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.50, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a quick ratio of 4.30, a current ratio of 4.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:VRTX Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The pharmaceutical company reported $3.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.17 by $0.35. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 30.92% and a return on equity of 32.33%. The firm had revenue of $2.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.07 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.54 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Vertex Pharmaceuticals will post 12.7 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP David Altshuler sold 2,297 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.02, for a total value of $539,840.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Charles F. Wagner, Jr. sold 343 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $258.83, for a total transaction of $88,778.69. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 42,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,059,805.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 45,792 shares of company stock valued at $12,454,317 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 36.8% in the 1st quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 182 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Integrity Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at about $517,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co increased its holdings in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 1,594.7% in the 1st quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 322 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI increased its holdings in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 435.3% in the 1st quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 36,076 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $10,255,000 after purchasing an additional 29,337 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Qtron Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at about $983,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.84% of the company’s stock.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biotechnology company, engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis. The company markets SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI, ORKAMBI, and KALYDECO to treat patients with cystic fibrosis who have specific mutations in their cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator gene; and TRIKAFTA for the treatment of patients with CF 6 years of age or older who have at least one F508del mutation.

