Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT) Shares Acquired by Dana Investment Advisors Inc.

Dana Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 133,772 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,447 shares during the quarter. Dana Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vertiv were worth $3,340,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Vertiv by 350.8% during the fourth quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 79,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,988,000 after purchasing an additional 61,958 shares in the last quarter. Connectus Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vertiv during the fourth quarter worth about $2,451,000. Argent Trust Co lifted its position in shares of Vertiv by 10.0% during the fourth quarter. Argent Trust Co now owns 11,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $285,000 after purchasing an additional 1,037 shares in the last quarter. Sandhill Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Vertiv by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Sandhill Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,514,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,806,000 after purchasing an additional 18,402 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Maryland State Retirement & Pension System lifted its position in shares of Vertiv by 22.9% during the fourth quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 24,649 shares of the company’s stock worth $615,000 after purchasing an additional 4,595 shares in the last quarter. 87.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Vertiv stock traded down $0.25 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $12.26. The company had a trading volume of 134,152 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,533,455. The stock has a market cap of $4.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,219.00, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.14. Vertiv Holdings Co has a 1 year low of $9.59 and a 1 year high of $28.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03. The business has a fifty day moving average of $12.62 and a 200 day moving average of $19.85.

Vertiv ( NYSE:VRT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.14 billion. Vertiv had a net margin of 1.91% and a return on equity of 15.67%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.21 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Vertiv Holdings Co will post 0.69 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Vertiv news, EVP Patrick R. Johnson bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $11.50 per share, for a total transaction of $115,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Robert Joseph Johnson sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.77, for a total transaction of $1,277,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have bought 38,000 shares of company stock worth $475,960. Insiders own 5.06% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on VRT shares. Vertical Research reissued a “hold” rating and set a $15.00 price target on shares of Vertiv in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Vertiv from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Vertiv from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 29th. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of Vertiv from $27.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of Vertiv from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $17.00 to $15.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.65.

Vertiv Holdings Co, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and services critical digital infrastructure technologies and life cycle services for data centers, communication networks, and commercial and industrial environments. It offers AC and DC power management products, thermal management products, integrated rack systems, modular solutions, and management systems for monitoring and controlling digital infrastructure that are integral to the technologies used for various services, including e-commerce, online banking, file sharing, video on-demand, energy storage, wireless communications, Internet of Things, and online gaming.

