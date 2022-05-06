VICI Properties (NYSE:VICI) Updates FY22 Earnings Guidance

VICI Properties (NYSE:VICI – Get Rating) updated its FY22 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.89-1.92 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $1.97.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on VICI. Zacks Investment Research raised VICI Properties from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Berenberg Bank began coverage on VICI Properties in a report on Thursday, January 20th. They set a buy rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. Truist Financial lowered their price target on VICI Properties from $38.00 to $35.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on VICI Properties in a report on Tuesday. They set an overweight rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on VICI Properties in a report on Monday, February 7th. They set a buy rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $35.73.

Shares of NYSE:VICI traded down $0.84 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $28.92. The company had a trading volume of 969,206 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,657,216. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.56. The firm has a market cap of $21.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.97. VICI Properties has a 1-year low of $26.23 and a 1-year high of $33.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 14.85 and a current ratio of 14.85.

VICI Properties ( NYSE:VICI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.09). VICI Properties had a return on equity of 12.71% and a net margin of 67.16%. The business had revenue of $416.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $410.84 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.47 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that VICI Properties will post 1.96 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 24th were issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.98%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 23rd. VICI Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 89.44%.

In related news, Director Michael D. Rumbolz purchased 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of $26.88 per share, for a total transaction of $53,760.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in VICI. Harbour Investments Inc. lifted its position in VICI Properties by 41.6% during the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 1,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 356 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its stake in VICI Properties by 58.4% during the 4th quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 5,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,000 after purchasing an additional 2,095 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC bought a new stake in VICI Properties during the 4th quarter worth approximately $263,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its position in VICI Properties by 180.3% during the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 10,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $301,000 after acquiring an additional 6,442 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Walleye Trading LLC boosted its position in VICI Properties by 52.7% during the 4th quarter. Walleye Trading LLC now owns 12,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $371,000 after acquiring an additional 4,249 shares during the last quarter.

VICI Properties Company Profile (Get Rating)

VICI Properties is an experiential real estate investment trust that owns one of the largest portfolios of market-leading gaming, hospitality and entertainment destinations, including the world-renowned Caesars Palace. VICI Properties' national, geographically diverse portfolio consists of 29 gaming facilities comprising over 48 million square feet and features approximately 19,200 hotel rooms and more than 200 restaurants, bars and nightclubs.

