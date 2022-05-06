Victory Capital (NASDAQ:VCTR) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $25.52

Victory Capital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCTR – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low on Friday . The stock traded as low as $25.52 and last traded at $26.19, with a volume of 2407 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $26.62.

Several research firms recently weighed in on VCTR. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Victory Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Victory Capital from $29.00 to $28.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Victory Capital from $53.00 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Bank of America initiated coverage on Victory Capital in a research note on Monday, January 24th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on Victory Capital in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.71.

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $29.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The stock has a market cap of $1.82 billion, a PE ratio of 7.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.06.

Victory Capital ( NASDAQ:VCTR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $229.12 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $228.45 million. Victory Capital had a net margin of 31.27% and a return on equity of 40.25%. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.03 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Victory Capital Holdings, Inc. will post 4.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 10th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This is a boost from Victory Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 9th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.78%. Victory Capital’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.67%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Victory Capital during the third quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in Victory Capital by 219,900.0% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 2,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 2,199 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in Victory Capital by 335.7% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,000 after purchasing an additional 2,719 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in Victory Capital by 66.5% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after purchasing an additional 1,419 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in Victory Capital by 19.4% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 4,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. 68.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Victory Capital Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an asset management company worldwide. It offers investment advisory, fund administration, fund compliance, fund transfer agent, and fund distribution services. The company provides specialized investment strategies to institutions, intermediaries, retirement platforms, and individual investors.

