Victrex (OTCMKTS:VTXPF) Hits New 12-Month Low at $21.87

Shares of Victrex plc (OTCMKTS:VTXPF – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $21.87 and last traded at $21.87, with a volume of 212 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.00.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Victrex from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Victrex from GBX 2,150 ($26.86) to GBX 1,750 ($21.86) in a report on Friday, April 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1,530.33.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 2.99 and a current ratio of 4.24. The company’s fifty day moving average is $24.06 and its 200-day moving average is $27.99.

Victrex plc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells polymers worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Industrial and Medical. It develops PEEK and PAEK polymer solutions, and semi-finished and finished parts. The company also offers specialist solutions for medical device manufacturers; sells thermoplastic polymer components; and engages in trading activities.

