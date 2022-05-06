ViewRay (NASDAQ:VRAY) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

ViewRay (NASDAQ:VRAY – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.02, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $18.88 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.62 million. ViewRay had a negative return on equity of 74.48% and a negative net margin of 156.95%. The company’s revenue was up 21.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.17) earnings per share.

Shares of NASDAQ VRAY traded up $0.24 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $2.74. The stock had a trading volume of 3,104,318 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,556,446. The company has a market capitalization of $494.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.09 and a beta of 1.12. ViewRay has a 1-year low of $2.41 and a 1-year high of $8.25. The company has a quick ratio of 3.33, a current ratio of 3.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $3.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.68.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on VRAY shares. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on ViewRay in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $7.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut ViewRay from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on ViewRay from $9.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Friday. StockNews.com began coverage on ViewRay in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, B. Riley upgraded ViewRay from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.85.

In other news, Director Susan C. Schnabel acquired 10,000 shares of ViewRay stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $3.80 per share, with a total value of $38,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VRAY. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in ViewRay by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,004,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,123,000 after acquiring an additional 287,145 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of ViewRay by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,150,698 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,870,000 after purchasing an additional 79,214 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of ViewRay by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,402,671 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,238,000 after purchasing an additional 141,177 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of ViewRay by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 990,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,460,000 after purchasing an additional 13,301 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in ViewRay by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 864,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,761,000 after purchasing an additional 34,811 shares in the last quarter. 86.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ViewRay, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) guided radiation therapy systems to image and treat cancer patients in the United States, France, Taiwan, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company provides MRIdian, which is an MRI guided radiation therapy system that addresses beam distortion, skin toxicity, and other concerns.

