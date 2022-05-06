Vimeo (NASDAQ:VMEO) Shares Gap Down to $10.37

Vimeo, Inc. (NASDAQ:VMEO – Get Rating) shares gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $10.37, but opened at $9.67. Vimeo shares last traded at $9.52, with a volume of 16,696 shares trading hands.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of Vimeo from $35.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Vimeo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday. Piper Sandler cut shares of Vimeo from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $18.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Vimeo from $33.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 14th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Vimeo from $36.00 to $22.00 in a report on Monday, February 14th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.13.

The company has a market capitalization of $1.75 billion and a P/E ratio of -19.43. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $11.58 and its 200 day moving average is $16.53.

Vimeo ( NASDAQ:VMEO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $106.12 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $105.27 million. Vimeo had a negative net margin of 13.47% and a negative return on equity of 12.64%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Vimeo, Inc. will post -0.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Baillie Gifford & Co. bought a new position in Vimeo during the 4th quarter valued at about $140,572,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in Vimeo in the 4th quarter valued at about $118,187,000. Thrive Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vimeo in the 4th quarter valued at about $105,117,000. Marathon Asset Management Ltd boosted its position in Vimeo by 86.6% in the 1st quarter. Marathon Asset Management Ltd now owns 3,698,569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,939,000 after buying an additional 1,716,243 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vimeo in the 4th quarter valued at about $59,049,000. Institutional investors own 78.94% of the company’s stock.

Vimeo Company Profile (NASDAQ:VMEO)

Vimeo, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides video software solutions in New York and internationally. The company provides the video tools through a software-as-a-service model, which enables its users to create, collaborate, and communicate with video on a single platform. It also offers over-the-top OTT streaming and monetization services; AI-driven video creation and editing tools; and interactive and shoppable video tools.

