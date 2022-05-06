VIMworld (VEED) Price Hits $0.0035 on Exchanges

VIMworld (VEED) traded up 4.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on May 6th. During the last week, VIMworld has traded 5.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. VIMworld has a total market cap of $19.65 million and $39,532.00 worth of VIMworld was traded on exchanges in the last day. One VIMworld coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0035 or 0.00000010 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded up 81.7% against the dollar and now trades at $92.45 or 0.00256952 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002779 BTC.

WOW-token (WOW) traded 17.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.90 or 0.00013616 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002779 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35,996.39 or 1.00044232 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000508 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001675 BTC.

Wrapped LUNA Token (WLUNA) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $77.86 or 0.00216405 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00002174 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002780 BTC.

About VIMworld

VIMworld is a coin. It was first traded on May 20th, 2021. VIMworld’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 5,566,374,466 coins. VIMworld’s official Twitter account is @VIMworldGlobal

According to CryptoCompare, “VEED is the ecosystem utility and governance token of VIMworld, a Smart NFT project built on VeChainThor focused on VIM collectibles. The VEED token is used for a variety of utilities within the VIMworld Ecosystem, including VIM feeding, trading, adoption, farming, rewards, governance, and more. “

VIMworld Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as VIMworld directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire VIMworld should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase VIMworld using one of the exchanges listed above.

