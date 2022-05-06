Virco Mfg. (NASDAQ:VIRC) Lowered to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Virco Mfg. (NASDAQ:VIRC – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Virco Mfg. Corporation designs, produces, and distributes quality furniture for the contract and education markets worldwide. Examples of facilities served by Virco include public and private schools, colleges and universities, convention centers, federal and state institutions, churches and other businesses. They also sell to wholesalers, distributors, retailers and catalog retailers. In order to divide the workload into manageable amounts, Virco has divided the sales force into two groups: Education and Commercial. “

Separately, TheStreet cut Virco Mfg. from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd.

Shares of VIRC remained flat at $$2.93 during midday trading on Thursday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,078 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,265. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 1.90. Virco Mfg. has a 12 month low of $2.63 and a 12 month high of $4.17. The company’s fifty day moving average is $2.94 and its 200-day moving average is $3.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.17 million, a P/E ratio of -3.08 and a beta of 1.22.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Wilen Investment Management CORP. acquired a new position in shares of Virco Mfg. during the 1st quarter valued at $67,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. increased its position in shares of Virco Mfg. by 119.5% during the 1st quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 49,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,000 after purchasing an additional 27,000 shares during the period. Minerva Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Virco Mfg. by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Minerva Advisors LLC now owns 875,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,626,000 after purchasing an additional 16,182 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Virco Mfg. by 2,140,000.0% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 21,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 21,400 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 19.24% of the company’s stock.

Virco Mfg. Company Profile

Virco Mfg. Corporation engages in the design, production, and distribution of furniture for the commercial and education markets in the United States. It offers seating products, including 4-leg chairs, cantilever chairs, tablet arm chairs with work surfaces and compact footprints, steel-frame rockers, stools, series chairs, stack and folding chairs, hard plastic seating, upholstered stack and ergonomic chairs, and plastic stack chairs.

