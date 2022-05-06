Virgin Money UK PLC (LON:VMUK) Increases Dividend to GBX 2.50 Per Share

Virgin Money UK PLC (LON:VMUK – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Thursday, May 5th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 19th will be given a dividend of GBX 2.50 ($0.03) per share on Tuesday, June 21st. This represents a dividend yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 19th. This is a boost from Virgin Money UK’s previous dividend of $1.00. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Shares of VMUK stock opened at GBX 155.30 ($1.94) on Friday. Virgin Money UK has a one year low of GBX 151.05 ($1.89) and a one year high of GBX 218.70 ($2.73). The company’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 172.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 180.83. The stock has a market capitalization of £2.24 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.79.

Several analysts have issued reports on VMUK shares. Liberum Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 260 ($3.25) price objective on shares of Virgin Money UK in a research note on Friday, April 1st. Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Virgin Money UK in a report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 245 ($3.06) price objective on shares of Virgin Money UK in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Virgin Money UK to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from GBX 190 ($2.37) to GBX 200 ($2.50) in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on shares of Virgin Money UK from GBX 225 ($2.81) to GBX 245 ($3.06) and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Virgin Money UK has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 230.33 ($2.88).

In other news, insider Clifford Abrahams purchased 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 4th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 171 ($2.14) per share, for a total transaction of £51,300 ($64,084.95).

Virgin Money UK PLC provides banking products and services for consumers, and small and medium sized businesses under the Clydesdale Bank, Yorkshire Bank, and Virgin Money brands in the United Kingdom. The company offers savings and current accounts, mortgages, credit cards, and home loans; business loans, overdraft facilities, treasury solutions, and corporate and structured finance; asset finance and wealth referral services; risk management; international trade services; currency services, pensions, and investments and protection products; and home, car, travel, and life and critical illness insurance products.

