Vista Outdoor Inc. (NYSE:VSTO) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.75 Per Share

Analysts forecast that Vista Outdoor Inc. (NYSE:VSTO – Get Rating) will announce $1.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Vista Outdoor’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.64 to $1.87. Vista Outdoor reported earnings of $1.74 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 0.6%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Vista Outdoor will report full year earnings of $6.67 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.30 to $7.20. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $6.45 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.29 to $7.61. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Vista Outdoor.

Vista Outdoor (NYSE:VSTO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $2.04 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.80 by $0.24. Vista Outdoor had a net margin of 15.09% and a return on equity of 49.40%. The business had revenue of $809.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $760.87 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.02 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.6% on a year-over-year basis.

VSTO has been the topic of several analyst reports. Monness Crespi & Hardt reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $65.00 price objective on shares of Vista Outdoor in a research note on Friday, March 18th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Vista Outdoor in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Vista Outdoor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Roth Capital reduced their target price on shares of Vista Outdoor from $61.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Friday, February 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.11.

In other news, insider Jason R. Vanderbrink sold 3,104 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.79, for a total value of $111,092.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.78% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System raised its stake in Vista Outdoor by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 22,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,052,000 after acquiring an additional 266 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its stake in Vista Outdoor by 26.2% in the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 291 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank raised its stake in Vista Outdoor by 56.3% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in Vista Outdoor by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 8,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $306,000 after acquiring an additional 301 shares during the period. Finally, Dorsey Wright & Associates raised its stake in Vista Outdoor by 15.7% in the 4th quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 2,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,000 after acquiring an additional 376 shares during the period. 82.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE VSTO traded down $0.34 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $39.30. The stock had a trading volume of 1,227,212 shares, compared to its average volume of 859,304. The company has a market cap of $2.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.47 and a beta of 0.54. Vista Outdoor has a twelve month low of $31.83 and a twelve month high of $52.69. The business’s fifty day moving average is $36.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 2.64 and a quick ratio of 1.21.

Vista Outdoor Inc designs, manufactures, and markets consumer products in the outdoor sports and recreation markets in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Shooting Sports and Outdoor Products. The Shooting Sports segment offers ammunition products, including centerfire ammunition, rimfire ammunition, shotshell ammunition, and reloading components; and hunting and shooting accessories comprising high-performance hunting arrows, game calls, hunting blinds, game cameras, decoys, reloading equipment, clay targets, premium gun care products, holsters, duty gear, bags, packs, binoculars, riflescopes, and telescopes.

