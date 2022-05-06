Vista Outdoor (NYSE:VSTO) Raised to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Vista Outdoor (NYSE:VSTO – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Vista Outdoor Inc. is the parent company of renowned brands which design, manufacture and market sporting and outdoor products. The company’s operating segment includes Outdoor Products and Sporting Products. Its brand portfolio includes Remington Ammunition, Bushnell, CamelBak, Bushnell Golf, Foresight Sports, Fiber Energy Products, Bell Helmets, Camp Chef, Giro, QuietKat, Stone Glacier, Federal Ammunition and more. The company principally serves outdoor enthusiasts, golfers, cyclists, backyard grillers, campers, hunters, recreational shooters, athletes, as well as law enforcement and military professionals. Vista Outdoor Inc. is based in ANOKA, Minn. “

Get Vista Outdoor alerts:

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Roth Capital decreased their target price on shares of Vista Outdoor from $61.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Friday, February 4th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Vista Outdoor in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt restated a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price target on shares of Vista Outdoor in a research note on Friday, March 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.11.

Shares of VSTO traded down $0.41 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $39.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,239 shares, compared to its average volume of 580,956. The company’s 50-day moving average is $36.36 and its 200-day moving average is $39.88. Vista Outdoor has a 52-week low of $31.83 and a 52-week high of $52.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.46 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a current ratio of 2.64, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Vista Outdoor (NYSE:VSTO – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $2.04 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.80 by $0.24. Vista Outdoor had a net margin of 15.09% and a return on equity of 49.40%. The company had revenue of $809.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $760.87 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.02 earnings per share. Vista Outdoor’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Vista Outdoor will post 8.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Jason R. Vanderbrink sold 3,104 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.79, for a total value of $111,092.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.78% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VSTO. KBC Group NV purchased a new stake in Vista Outdoor during the first quarter worth $207,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in Vista Outdoor by 38.8% during the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 58,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,087,000 after buying an additional 16,358 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Vista Outdoor during the first quarter worth $212,000. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Vista Outdoor by 4.5% during the first quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 21,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $770,000 after buying an additional 932 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Vista Outdoor by 17.7% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 43,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,686,000 after buying an additional 6,617 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.50% of the company’s stock.

About Vista Outdoor (Get Rating)

Vista Outdoor Inc designs, manufactures, and markets consumer products in the outdoor sports and recreation markets in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Shooting Sports and Outdoor Products. The Shooting Sports segment offers ammunition products, including centerfire ammunition, rimfire ammunition, shotshell ammunition, and reloading components; and hunting and shooting accessories comprising high-performance hunting arrows, game calls, hunting blinds, game cameras, decoys, reloading equipment, clay targets, premium gun care products, holsters, duty gear, bags, packs, binoculars, riflescopes, and telescopes.

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Vista Outdoor (VSTO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Vista Outdoor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vista Outdoor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.