Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.18

Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, May 4th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 22nd will be paid a dividend of 0.177 per share on Thursday, June 30th. This represents a $0.71 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.65%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 21st. This is a positive change from Vistra’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17.

Vistra has a dividend payout ratio of 23.1% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Vistra to earn $4.30 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.68 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 15.8%.

VST traded up $1.30 during trading on Friday, hitting $26.71. The stock had a trading volume of 43,188 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,099,842. Vistra has a twelve month low of $15.47 and a twelve month high of $26.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.98.

Vistra ( NYSE:VST Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 25th. The company reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.14 by ($1.69). Vistra had a negative return on equity of 20.42% and a negative net margin of 10.55%. The company had revenue of $3.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.66 billion. As a group, analysts predict that Vistra will post 2.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Vistra from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.71.

In related news, EVP Stephen J. Muscato sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.39, for a total transaction of $1,119,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.47% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vistra during the fourth quarter worth $215,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new position in shares of Vistra during the fourth quarter worth $217,000. Forum Financial Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Vistra during the fourth quarter worth $256,000. Qtron Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vistra during the fourth quarter worth $339,000. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Vistra by 30.1% in the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 26,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $595,000 after buying an additional 6,036 shares in the last quarter.

About Vistra

Vistra Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated retail electricity and power generation company. The company operates through six segments: Retail, Texas, East, West, Sunset, and Asset Closure. It retails electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers across 20 states in the United States and the District of Columbia.

