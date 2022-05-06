Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST) Insider Sells $39,945,000.00 in Stock

Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST – Get Rating) insider Brookfield Asset Management In sold 1,500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.63, for a total value of $39,945,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 16,392,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $436,539,731.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Brookfield Asset Management In also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, May 4th, Brookfield Asset Management In sold 750,000 shares of Vistra stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.77, for a total value of $19,327,500.00.

VST stock traded up $1.21 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $26.62. 9,660,689 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,798,734. Vistra Corp. has a 52-week low of $15.47 and a 52-week high of $27.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.35. The business has a 50 day moving average of $23.65 and a 200-day moving average of $22.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.93, a P/E/G ratio of 0.19 and a beta of 0.82.

Vistra ( NYSE:VST Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 25th. The company reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.14 by ($1.69). Vistra had a negative net margin of 10.55% and a negative return on equity of 20.42%. The company had revenue of $3.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.66 billion. Research analysts anticipate that Vistra Corp. will post 2.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.177 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 21st. This is an increase from Vistra’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $0.71 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.66%. Vistra’s dividend payout ratio is -25.37%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vistra in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Rational Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vistra by 128.0% in the fourth quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 1,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 699 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in shares of Vistra in the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vistra by 256.6% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 1,106 shares during the period. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vistra in the third quarter worth approximately $40,000.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Vistra from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Vistra presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.71.

Vistra Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated retail electricity and power generation company. The company operates through six segments: Retail, Texas, East, West, Sunset, and Asset Closure. It retails electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers across 20 states in the United States and the District of Columbia.

