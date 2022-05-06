Vistra (NYSE:VST) Reaches New 52-Week High at $26.92

Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Friday . The company traded as high as $26.92 and last traded at $26.45, with a volume of 29587 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $25.41.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Vistra from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.71.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $23.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67.

Vistra ( NYSE:VST Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 25th. The company reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.14 by ($1.69). Vistra had a negative net margin of 10.55% and a negative return on equity of 20.42%. The firm had revenue of $3.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.66 billion. Analysts forecast that Vistra Corp. will post 2.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 22nd will be paid a $0.177 dividend. This represents a $0.71 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 21st. This is a positive change from Vistra’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. Vistra’s dividend payout ratio is currently -25.37%.

In other news, EVP Stephen J. Muscato sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.39, for a total transaction of $1,119,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.47% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vistra during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Rational Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vistra by 128.0% during the 4th quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 1,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 699 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in shares of Vistra during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vistra by 256.6% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 1,106 shares during the period. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ bought a new stake in shares of Vistra during the 4th quarter worth $43,000.

About Vistra (NYSE:VST)

Vistra Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated retail electricity and power generation company. The company operates through six segments: Retail, Texas, East, West, Sunset, and Asset Closure. It retails electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers across 20 states in the United States and the District of Columbia.

