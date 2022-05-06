Vivint Smart Home (NYSE:VVNT) Trading 8.1% Higher

Vivint Smart Home, Inc. (NYSE:VVNT – Get Rating)’s share price traded up 8.1% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $5.94 and last traded at $5.85. 3,579 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 555,655 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.41.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada cut Vivint Smart Home from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $11.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Vivint Smart Home from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.08.

Get Vivint Smart Home alerts:

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.95. The company has a market cap of $1.32 billion, a PE ratio of -3.67 and a beta of 0.84.

Vivint Smart Home ( NYSE:VVNT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by $0.11. The company had revenue of $396.21 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $362.46 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Vivint Smart Home, Inc. will post -1.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of Vivint Smart Home by 144.1% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 1,984 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Vivint Smart Home by 27.7% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 7,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 1,570 shares during the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vivint Smart Home during the fourth quarter worth about $100,000. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL acquired a new position in Vivint Smart Home during the 4th quarter worth approximately $102,000. Finally, Solidarilty Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Vivint Smart Home during the 1st quarter worth approximately $64,000.

About Vivint Smart Home (NYSE:VVNT)

Vivint Smart Home, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the sale, installation, servicing, and monitoring of smart home and security systems primarily in the United States and Canada. The company's smart home platform includes cloud-enabled smart home operating systems; AI-driven smart home automation and assistance software; software-enabled smart home devices; and tech-enabled services to educate, manage, and support the smart home.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Vivint Smart Home Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vivint Smart Home and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.