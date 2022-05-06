Vontier (NYSE:VNT) Issues Q2 Earnings Guidance

Vontier (NYSE:VNT – Get Rating) issued an update on its second quarter earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.68-$0.72 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $0.69. Vontier also updated its FY22 guidance to $3.20-$3.30 EPS.

NYSE:VNT opened at $27.22 on Friday. Vontier has a 12-month low of $21.95 and a 12-month high of $37.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.50, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.28. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.41.

Vontier (NYSE:VNT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.04. Vontier had a return on equity of 117.63% and a net margin of 13.81%. The company had revenue of $748.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $738.84 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.63 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Vontier will post 3.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 3rd were given a dividend of $0.025 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 2nd. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.37%. Vontier’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 4.12%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on VNT shares. Citigroup cut their price objective on Vontier from $39.00 to $34.00 in a report on Friday, February 18th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Vontier from $40.00 to $31.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Vontier from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Robert W. Baird lowered Vontier from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and cut their target price for the stock from $45.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Argus cut their target price on Vontier from $40.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $34.90.

In other Vontier news, CAO Lynn Ross sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.41, for a total value of $25,410.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO David H. Naemura purchased 8,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The shares were bought at an average price of $22.85 per share, with a total value of $194,225.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Vontier by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,440,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $443,745,000 after purchasing an additional 197,998 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in Vontier by 11.4% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 816,999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,107,000 after acquiring an additional 83,712 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Vontier in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $311,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its holdings in Vontier by 303.2% in the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 165,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,076,000 after acquiring an additional 124,210 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its holdings in Vontier by 17.8% in the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,199,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,851,000 after acquiring an additional 181,417 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.53% of the company’s stock.

Vontier Corporation engages in the research and development, manufacture, sale, and distribution of technical equipment, components, software, and services for manufacturing, repairing, and servicing in the mobility infrastructure industry worldwide. The company offers a range of solutions, including environmental sensors, fueling equipment, field payment hardware, point-of sale, workflow and monitoring software, vehicle tracking and fleet management, software solutions for traffic light control, and vehicle mechanics', and technicians' equipment.

