Vossloh (ETR:VOS) Hits New 1-Year Low at $34.35

Vossloh AG (ETR:VOS – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as €34.35 ($36.16) and last traded at €35.15 ($37.00), with a volume of 19940 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at €35.35 ($37.21).

VOS has been the topic of several research reports. Deutsche Bank Rese… set a €51.00 ($53.68) price objective on shares of Vossloh in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €54.00 ($56.84) price objective on shares of Vossloh in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €54.00 ($56.84) target price on shares of Vossloh in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €42.00 ($44.21) target price on shares of Vossloh in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Warburg Research set a €48.00 ($50.53) target price on shares of Vossloh in a research note on Friday, April 29th.

Get Vossloh alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.60, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The firm’s 50-day moving average is €37.62 and its 200 day moving average is €42.11. The stock has a market cap of $617.38 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.73.

Vossloh AG manufactures and markets rail infrastructure products and services worldwide. It operates through three divisions: Core Components, Customized Modules, and Lifecycle Solutions. The Core Components division develops, produces, and markets rail fastening systems for light-rail, heavy-haul, and high-speed lines, as well as urban transport.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Vossloh Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vossloh and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.