vTv Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VTVT) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of vTv Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VTVT – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also commented on VTVT. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on vTv Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, February 18th. They issued an overweight rating and a $5.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised vTv Therapeutics from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $0.75 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th.

Get vTv Therapeutics alerts:

NASDAQ:VTVT traded down $0.02 on Thursday, reaching $0.55. The stock had a trading volume of 300 shares, compared to its average volume of 189,114. The company has a 50-day moving average of $0.68 and a 200 day moving average of $0.94. vTv Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $0.49 and a 12-month high of $2.88.

vTv Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:VTVT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 29th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.08). The company had revenue of $0.01 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.00 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that vTv Therapeutics will post -0.2 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of VTVT. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in vTv Therapeutics by 1,575.3% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 36,756 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 34,562 shares during the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC bought a new position in vTv Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth $83,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in vTv Therapeutics by 77.2% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 347,635 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $531,000 after buying an additional 151,435 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in vTv Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth $177,000. Finally, Two Sigma Securities LLC bought a new position in vTv Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.35% of the company’s stock.

About vTv Therapeutics (Get Rating)

vTv Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of orally administered treatments for diabetes. The company is developing TTP399, an orally administered, small molecule, and liver-selective glucokinase activator for the treatment of type 1 diabetes; and HPP737, an orally administered non-CNS penetrant phosphodiesterase type 4 (PDE4) inhibitor that addresses inflammatory diseases and psoriasis.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for vTv Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for vTv Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.