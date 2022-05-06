Wade G W & Inc. Acquires Shares of 614 Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK)

Wade G W & Inc. acquired a new stake in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 614 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $214,000.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Credit Suisse AG boosted its holdings in Rockwell Automation by 3.6% during the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 276,222 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $81,221,000 after buying an additional 9,616 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Rockwell Automation by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 44,216 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $15,387,000 after buying an additional 604 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in Rockwell Automation by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 67,196 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $23,442,000 after buying an additional 943 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in Rockwell Automation by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 23,603 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $8,234,000 after buying an additional 516 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Rockwell Automation by 96.4% during the third quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 4,150 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,220,000 after buying an additional 2,037 shares in the last quarter. 78.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have recently commented on ROK. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Rockwell Automation from $318.00 to $292.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Rockwell Automation from $308.00 to $256.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Rockwell Automation from $300.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Wednesday. TheStreet lowered shares of Rockwell Automation from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of Rockwell Automation from $294.00 to $252.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Rockwell Automation currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $278.71.

In other Rockwell Automation news, Director Patricia A. Watson bought 1,110 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 5th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $219.58 per share, with a total value of $243,733.80. Following the purchase, the director now owns 4,827 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,059,912.66. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Company insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ROK stock opened at $214.44 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $265.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $301.67. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a 52 week low of $210.62 and a 52 week high of $354.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company has a market cap of $24.92 billion, a PE ratio of 38.99, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.41.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.26 by ($0.60). Rockwell Automation had a net margin of 8.81% and a return on equity of 24.50%. The business had revenue of $1.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.98 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.41 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 9.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 16th will be paid a $1.12 dividend. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 13th. Rockwell Automation’s dividend payout ratio is presently 81.45%.

Rockwell Automation announced that its board has authorized a share buyback plan on Tuesday, May 3rd that permits the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the industrial products company to repurchase up to 4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and digital transformation solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments, Intelligent Devices, Software & Control, and Lifecycle Services. Its solutions include hardware and software products, and services.

