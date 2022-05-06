Wade G W & Inc. Decreases Holdings in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP)

Wade G W & Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP – Get Rating) by 5.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 460 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 25 shares during the quarter. Wade G W & Inc.’s holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $226,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its stake in shares of Roper Technologies by 0.5% during the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 4,630 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,066,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of Roper Technologies by 1.9% during the third quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,368 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $610,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its stake in shares of Roper Technologies by 0.6% during the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 4,587 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,046,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems raised its stake in shares of Roper Technologies by 0.4% during the third quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 6,155 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,746,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SPC Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of Roper Technologies by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. SPC Financial Inc. now owns 792 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $390,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. 92.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Robert D. Johnson sold 250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $449.21, for a total transaction of $112,302.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE ROP opened at $443.50 on Friday. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $417.54 and a fifty-two week high of $505.00. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $462.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $464.79. The company has a market capitalization of $46.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.40, a P/E/G ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.28.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The industrial products company reported $3.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.68 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.48 billion. Roper Technologies had a net margin of 47.36% and a return on equity of 13.36%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.60 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 15.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 5th were given a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 4th. Roper Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 9.17%.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Roper Technologies in a research note on Monday, January 10th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $505.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Roper Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Roper Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $509.72.

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and engineered products and solutions. The company offers management, campus solutions, diagnostic and laboratory information management, enterprise management, information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, and cloud-based financial analytics and performance management software; cloud-based software to the property and casualty insurance industry; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

