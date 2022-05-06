Wade G W & Inc. Invests $272,000 in Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARQT)

Wade G W & Inc. bought a new position in Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARQT – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 13,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $272,000.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Arcutis Biotherapeutics by 59.8% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 768 shares in the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Arcutis Biotherapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $77,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans purchased a new position in Arcutis Biotherapeutics in the third quarter worth $248,000. Martingale Asset Management L P purchased a new stake in Arcutis Biotherapeutics during the third quarter valued at about $282,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. purchased a new stake in Arcutis Biotherapeutics during the second quarter valued at about $331,000. Institutional investors own 87.59% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Howard G. Welgus sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.44, for a total value of $51,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 181,896 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,717,954.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider David W. Osborne sold 2,197 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.42, for a total transaction of $44,862.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 257,229 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,252,616.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 554,267 shares of company stock valued at $11,441,366. 39.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

ARQT has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics from $58.00 to $57.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $41.50.

Arcutis Biotherapeutics stock opened at $21.02 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 12.09, a quick ratio of 12.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $19.00 and a 200-day moving average of $18.40. Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $13.59 and a 1-year high of $35.21.

Arcutis Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:ARQT – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported ($1.42) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.41) by ($0.01). On average, analysts expect that Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc. will post -5.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing treatments for dermatological diseases. Its lead product candidate is ARQ-151, a topical roflumilast cream that has completed Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of plaque psoriasis and atopic dermatitis.

