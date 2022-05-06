Wade G W & Inc. Purchases New Holdings in The Honest Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:HNST)

Wade G W & Inc. purchased a new stake in The Honest Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:HNST – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 11,423 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $92,000.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. lifted its position in shares of Honest by 735.6% in the 3rd quarter. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. now owns 3,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 3,200 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Honest by 198.8% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 4,633 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Honest in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $108,000. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its position in shares of Honest by 181.9% in the 3rd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 12,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,000 after acquiring an additional 7,820 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Honest in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $199,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.60% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:HNST opened at $3.85 on Friday. The Honest Company, Inc. has a 1 year low of $3.83 and a 1 year high of $23.63. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.68. The company has a current ratio of 4.41, a quick ratio of 2.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $352.51 million and a PE ratio of -8.37.

Honest ( NASDAQ:HNST Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 24th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by ($0.03). Honest had a negative net margin of 12.14% and a negative return on equity of 51.77%. The firm had revenue of $80.38 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $84.59 million. The company’s revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that The Honest Company, Inc. will post -0.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on HNST. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Honest from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $11.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Friday, March 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Honest from $12.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Loop Capital cut their target price on shares of Honest from $15.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Honest from $9.00 to $8.25 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of Honest from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $13.00 to $6.50 in a research report on Monday, March 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.43.

The Honest Company, Inc manufactures and sells diapers and wipes, skin and personal care, and household and wellness products. The company also offers baby clothing and nursery bedding products. It sells its products through digital and retail sales channels, such as its website and third-party ecommerce sites, as well as brick and mortar retailers.

