Wade G W & Inc. Purchases Shares of 3,424 Invesco Water Resources ETF (NASDAQ:PHO)

Wade G W & Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Water Resources ETF (NASDAQ:PHO – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 3,424 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $208,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of Invesco Water Resources ETF by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 862,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,207,000 after purchasing an additional 29,059 shares during the last quarter. Private Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco Water Resources ETF by 10.5% during the 3rd quarter. Private Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 21,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,269,000 after purchasing an additional 2,070 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. bought a new position in shares of Invesco Water Resources ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $656,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd grew its position in Invesco Water Resources ETF by 23.5% during the 4th quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 43,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,658,000 after acquiring an additional 8,322 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp bought a new position in Invesco Water Resources ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $226,000.

Get Invesco Water Resources ETF alerts:

PHO opened at $48.74 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $51.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $54.87. Invesco Water Resources ETF has a 1 year low of $47.71 and a 1 year high of $61.11.

PowerShares Water Resources Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that generally correspond to the price yield of the NASDAQ OMX US Water Index (the Underlying Index). The Fund generally will invest at least 90% of its total assets in common stocks that comprise the Underlying Index. The Underlying Index seeks to track the performance of the United States exchange-listed companies that create products designed to conserve and purify water for homes, businesses and industries.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PHO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco Water Resources ETF (NASDAQ:PHO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Water Resources ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Water Resources ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.