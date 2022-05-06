Wade G W & Inc. Sells 198 Shares of Texas Pacific Land Co. (NYSE:TPL)

Wade G W & Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Texas Pacific Land Co. (NYSE:TPL – Get Rating) by 45.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 238 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 198 shares during the period. Wade G W & Inc.’s holdings in Texas Pacific Land were worth $297,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Texas Pacific Land by 481.9% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 14,449 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $17,474,000 after purchasing an additional 11,966 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Texas Pacific Land by 291.6% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,355 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,785,000 after buying an additional 8,455 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in shares of Texas Pacific Land by 1,123.9% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 8,078 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,088,000 after buying an additional 7,418 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of Texas Pacific Land by 12.4% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 60,288 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $75,292,000 after buying an additional 6,656 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System bought a new position in Texas Pacific Land in the third quarter valued at approximately $7,422,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.25% of the company’s stock.

Texas Pacific Land stock opened at $1,404.15 on Friday. Texas Pacific Land Co. has a fifty-two week low of $946.29 and a fifty-two week high of $1,773.95. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $1,371.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $1,256.94. The stock has a market cap of $10.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.22 and a beta of 2.07.

Texas Pacific Land ( NYSE:TPL Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The financial services provider reported $10.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.97 by ($0.76). The firm had revenue of $147.18 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $128.26 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $5.77 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Texas Pacific Land Co. will post 62.22 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 8th were given a dividend of $3.00 per share. This is an increase from Texas Pacific Land’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.75. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 7th. This represents a $12.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.85%. Texas Pacific Land’s payout ratio is presently 29.25%.

In related news, Director Dana F. Mcginnis sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,261.75, for a total value of $1,261,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In the last three months, insiders have bought 103 shares of company stock valued at $134,737. Insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Texas Pacific Land in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Texas Pacific Land from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1,629.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 29th.

Texas Pacific Land Corporation engages in the land and resource management, and water services and operations businesses. The company's Land and Resource Management segment manages approximately 880,000 acres of land. This segment also holds own a 1/128th nonparticipating perpetual oil and gas royalty interest (NPRI) under approximately 85,000 acres of land; a 1/16th NPRI under approximately 371,000 acres of land; and approximately 4,000 additional net royalty acres located in the western part of Texas.

