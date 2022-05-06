Wade G W & Inc. Sells 3,560 Shares of SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:RWX)

Wade G W & Inc. cut its stake in SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:RWX – Get Rating) by 28.5% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 8,915 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,560 shares during the period. Wade G W & Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF were worth $317,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of RWX. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 950,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,892,000 after acquiring an additional 50,778 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 49,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,764,000 after acquiring an additional 1,189 shares during the period. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. bought a new position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,312,000. Barclays PLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $3,370,000. Finally, Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF by 32.0% during the 3rd quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 18,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $646,000 after acquiring an additional 4,410 shares during the period.

Shares of SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF stock opened at $31.07 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $34.43. SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF has a 12-month low of $30.93 and a 12-month high of $38.70.

SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR DJ Wilshire International Real Estate ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the total return performance of the Dow Jones Global ex-U.S. Select Real Estate Securities Index (the Index), an equity index based upon the global (ex-US) real estate market.

