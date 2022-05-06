Wade G W & Inc. Takes Position in Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS)

Wade G W & Inc. bought a new position in shares of Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 3,671 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $258,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MAS. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co grew its holdings in Masco by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co now owns 4,600 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $323,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Masco by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 4,162 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $292,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Empirical Finance LLC raised its holdings in shares of Masco by 1.0% during the third quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 17,739 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $985,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares during the period. CX Institutional raised its holdings in shares of Masco by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. CX Institutional now owns 3,305 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $232,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares during the period. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its position in Masco by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 10,065 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $707,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.76% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on MAS. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Masco from $75.00 to $64.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Loop Capital cut their price target on shares of Masco from $65.00 to $56.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Masco from $75.00 to $68.00 in a report on Thursday, March 31st. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Masco from $68.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their target price on Masco from $79.00 to $72.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $64.69.

In related news, CFO John G. Sznewajs sold 12,447 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.25, for a total transaction of $749,931.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO Keith J. Allman sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.88, for a total value of $498,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 298,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,878,954.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 66,331 shares of company stock valued at $3,911,613. 1.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

MAS stock opened at $54.04 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $12.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.81, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.66, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $53.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $60.78. Masco Co. has a 1-year low of $48.78 and a 1-year high of $71.06.

Masco (NYSE:MAS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The construction company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.10. Masco had a return on equity of 3,870.83% and a net margin of 6.38%. The firm had revenue of $2.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.06 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.89 earnings per share. Masco’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Masco Co. will post 4.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 25th were paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.07%. This is an increase from Masco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 24th. Masco’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.34%.

Masco Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes home improvement and building products in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company's Plumbing Products segment offers faucets, showerheads, handheld showers, valves, bath hardware and accessories, bathing units, shower bases and enclosures, sinks, toilets, acrylic tubs, shower trays, spas, exercise pools, and fitness systems; brass, copper, and composite plumbing system components; connected water products; thermoplastic solutions, extruded plastic profiles, specialized fabrications, and PEX tubing products; and other non-decorative plumbing products.

