Walker & Dunlop, Inc. (NYSE:WD) Plans $0.60 Quarterly Dividend

Walker & Dunlop, Inc. (NYSE:WD – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, May 6th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Thursday, May 19th will be given a dividend of 0.60 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, June 3rd. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.29%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 18th.

Walker & Dunlop has raised its dividend by an average of 26.0% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 4 consecutive years. Walker & Dunlop has a payout ratio of 22.0% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Walker & Dunlop to earn $11.48 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.40 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 20.9%.

NYSE WD traded down $3.65 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $104.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 263,757 shares, compared to its average volume of 167,067. Walker & Dunlop has a 12 month low of $95.51 and a 12 month high of $156.77. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $130.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $137.77. The company has a market cap of $3.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.32 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 160.37 and a quick ratio of 160.37.

Walker & Dunlop ( NYSE:WD Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $2.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.27. Walker & Dunlop had a return on equity of 18.81% and a net margin of 21.17%. The company had revenue of $319.44 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $312.72 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.54 EPS. Walker & Dunlop’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Walker & Dunlop will post 9.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Walker & Dunlop news, EVP Paula A. Pryor sold 1,652 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.27, for a total transaction of $218,510.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 8.05% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Walker & Dunlop by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,739,407 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $715,083,000 after buying an additional 100,326 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in shares of Walker & Dunlop by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 86,743 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,088,000 after buying an additional 4,926 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its holdings in Walker & Dunlop by 22.9% in the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 74,283 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,208,000 after purchasing an additional 13,836 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in Walker & Dunlop by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 41,502 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,262,000 after purchasing an additional 1,045 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG lifted its holdings in Walker & Dunlop by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 26,324 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,971,000 after purchasing an additional 626 shares in the last quarter. 71.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

WD has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Walker & Dunlop from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Walker & Dunlop from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 21st. StockNews.com began coverage on Walker & Dunlop in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Wolfe Research cut their price target on Walker & Dunlop from $191.00 to $183.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $163.50.

Walker & Dunlop, Inc, through its subsidiaries, originates, sells, and services a range of multifamily and other commercial real estate financing products and services for owners and developers of real estate in the United States. The company offers first mortgage, second trust, supplemental, construction, mezzanine, preferred equity, small-balance, and bridge/interim loans.

