Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) Shares Acquired by Oxbow Advisors LLC

Oxbow Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) by 3.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,441 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 198 shares during the quarter. Oxbow Advisors LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $932,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Walmart by 54.6% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 7,529,531 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,049,467,000 after buying an additional 2,658,281 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in Walmart by 393.5% in the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,153,219 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $450,752,000 after buying an additional 2,514,311 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Walmart by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 92,352,100 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $12,872,035,000 after buying an additional 2,290,247 shares during the period. Natixis acquired a new position in Walmart in the 3rd quarter valued at $308,851,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in Walmart by 25.1% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 8,797,725 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,226,227,000 after buying an additional 1,762,731 shares during the period. 30.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WMT has been the topic of several recent research reports. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on shares of Walmart from $168.00 to $171.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $180.00 target price on shares of Walmart in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Walmart from $186.00 to $184.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 18th. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Walmart from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $136.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, UBS Group set a $180.00 target price on shares of Walmart in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Walmart currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $167.25.

In related news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.41, for a total transaction of $1,499,012.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,536,571 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $237,261,928.11. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 1,167,433 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.20, for a total transaction of $159,004,374.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,426,790 shares of company stock valued at $195,406,267. Corporate insiders own 48.44% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:WMT traded down $2.28 on Friday, reaching $150.46. The stock had a trading volume of 272,664 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,671,085. The company has a market cap of $414.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.30, a P/E/G ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.28. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $149.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $144.63. Walmart Inc. has a 12-month low of $132.01 and a 12-month high of $160.77.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 17th. The retailer reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.50 by $0.03. Walmart had a net margin of 2.39% and a return on equity of 20.42%. The company had revenue of $152.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $150.20 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.39 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Walmart Inc. will post 6.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.56 per share. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 8th. Walmart’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.90%.

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

