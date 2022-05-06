WAM Capital Limited (ASX:WAM) Insider Geoffrey(Geoff) Wilson Acquires 21,682 Shares of Stock

WAM Capital Limited (ASX:WAM – Get Rating) insider Geoffrey(Geoff) Wilson purchased 21,682 shares of WAM Capital stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was bought at an average price of A$2.08 ($1.46) per share, for a total transaction of A$45,098.56 ($31,759.55).

Geoffrey(Geoff) Wilson also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, April 29th, Geoffrey(Geoff) Wilson sold 8,229,822 shares of WAM Capital stock. The shares were sold at an average price of A$2.15 ($1.51), for a total transaction of A$17,652,968.19 ($12,431,667.74).

On Wednesday, April 20th, Geoffrey(Geoff) Wilson sold 260,710 shares of WAM Capital stock. The shares were sold at an average price of A$2.28 ($1.60), for a total value of A$593,375.96 ($417,870.39).

On Monday, March 28th, Geoffrey(Geoff) Wilson sold 26,873 shares of WAM Capital stock. The shares were sold at an average price of A$2.25 ($1.58), for a total value of A$60,464.25 ($42,580.46).

On Thursday, March 24th, Geoffrey(Geoff) Wilson sold 52,996 shares of WAM Capital stock. The stock was sold at an average price of A$2.25 ($1.58), for a total transaction of A$119,241.00 ($83,972.54).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 130.91 and a current ratio of 130.91.

WAM Capital Limited is a close-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Wilson Asset Management (International) Pty Limited. The fund invests in public equity markets of Australia. It makes its investments in companies primarily engaged in the industrial sector. The fund invests in value and growth stocks of small to medium-cap companies.

