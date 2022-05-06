Warby Parker (NYSE:WRBY) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Warby Parker (NYSE:WRBY – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Warby Parker Inc. is a direct-to-consumer eyewear brand. Warby Parker Inc. is based in NEW YORK. “

Several other research firms have also recently commented on WRBY. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Warby Parker from $68.00 to $40.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Warby Parker in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. They set a hold rating and a $36.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Warby Parker from $42.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Warby Parker from $57.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group decreased their price target on shares of Warby Parker from $69.00 to $60.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $42.00.

NYSE:WRBY opened at $22.11 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $28.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.31. Warby Parker has a 12-month low of $21.36 and a 12-month high of $60.30.

Warby Parker (NYSE:WRBY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 17th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $132.89 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $133.35 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.04) EPS. Equities analysts predict that Warby Parker will post -0.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Warby Parker news, CEO David Abraham Gilboa sold 5,354 shares of Warby Parker stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $133,850.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Teresa Briggs sold 19,325 shares of Warby Parker stock in a transaction on Monday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.01, for a total transaction of $579,943.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 956,792 shares of company stock worth $28,430,182 and have sold 30,446 shares worth $857,968.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC bought a new position in shares of Warby Parker in the 4th quarter valued at about $67,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN acquired a new stake in Warby Parker during the 4th quarter worth approximately $69,000. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Warby Parker in the 4th quarter valued at $88,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Warby Parker by 542.0% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after purchasing an additional 2,092 shares during the period. Finally, Blue Owl Capital Holdings LP acquired a new position in Warby Parker in the 4th quarter valued at $165,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.59% of the company’s stock.

Warby Parker Company Profile

Warby Parker Inc provides eyewear products. It offers eyeglasses, sunglasses, light-responsive lenses, blue-light-filtering lenses, and contact lenses, as well as accessories, including cases, lenses kit with anti-fog spray, pouches, and anti-fog lens spray. The company also offers eye exams and vision tests directly to consumers through its retail stores, website, and mobile apps.

