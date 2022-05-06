Warner Music Group (NASDAQ:WMG) Sets New 12-Month Low at $28.94

Shares of Warner Music Group Corp. (NASDAQ:WMG – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $28.94 and last traded at $29.07, with a volume of 17804 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $29.87.

A number of research firms have issued reports on WMG. Guggenheim decreased their price objective on shares of Warner Music Group from $50.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Redburn Partners reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Warner Music Group in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Warner Music Group from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Warner Music Group in a research note on Friday, March 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $42.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Warner Music Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Warner Music Group has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.69.

Get Warner Music Group alerts:

The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.00 billion, a PE ratio of 38.84, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.32. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.70.

Warner Music Group ( NASDAQ:WMG Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.49 billion. Warner Music Group had a net margin of 7.04% and a return on equity of 481.86%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.20 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Warner Music Group Corp. will post 1.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 18th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 17th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.06%. Warner Music Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 80.00%.

In other Warner Music Group news, Director Lincoln E. Benet sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.25, for a total value of $382,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Lincoln E. Benet sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.64, for a total transaction of $712,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 60,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,165,000. 76.57% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Warner Music Group by 100.0% during the third quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 600 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its position in shares of Warner Music Group by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 21,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $907,000 after acquiring an additional 419 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Warner Music Group by 5.7% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $647,000 after acquiring an additional 427 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR boosted its position in shares of Warner Music Group by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 5,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $252,000 after acquiring an additional 432 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Westpac Banking Corp bought a new position in shares of Warner Music Group during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.29% of the company’s stock.

Warner Music Group Company Profile (NASDAQ:WMG)

Warner Music Group Corp. operates as a music entertainment company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. The company operates through Recorded Music and Music Publishing segments. The Recorded Music segment is involved in the discovery and development of recording artists, as well as related marketing, promotion, distribution, sale, and licensing of music created by such recording artists; markets its music catalog through compilations and reissuances of previously released music and video titles, as well as previously unreleased materials; and conducts its operation primarily through a collection of record labels, such as Warner Records and Atlantic Records, as well as Asylum, Big Beat, Canvasback, East West, Erato, FFRR, Fueled by Ramen, Nonesuch, Parlophone, Reprise, Roadrunner, Sire, Spinnin' Records, Warner Classics, and Warner Music Nashville.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Warner Music Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Warner Music Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.