Waste Connections (TSE:WCN) Receives “Sector Perform” Rating from Atb Cap Markets

Atb Cap Markets reiterated their sector perform rating on shares of Waste Connections (TSE:WCN – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on WCN. Veritas Investment Research downgraded Waste Connections from a buy rating to a reduce rating in a research note on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Waste Connections in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. They issued a buy rating and a C$147.00 target price for the company. Scotiabank cut shares of Waste Connections to a hold rating and set a C$135.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, April 7th. ATB Capital increased their price objective on shares of Waste Connections from C$165.00 to C$170.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued a buy rating and set a C$144.00 target price on shares of Waste Connections in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$147.86.

Shares of Waste Connections stock opened at C$163.51 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$42.05 billion and a PE ratio of 54.09. Waste Connections has a 52 week low of C$144.20 and a 52 week high of C$183.55. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$172.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$167.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 75.53, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.84.

Waste Connections ( TSE:WCN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported C$1.05 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.03 by C$0.02. The business had revenue of C$2.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$1.98 billion. Research analysts forecast that Waste Connections will post 4.5100004 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 18th will be paid a $0.296 dividend. This is a boost from Waste Connections’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $1.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 17th. Waste Connections’s payout ratio is currently 27.95%.

About Waste Connections

Waste Connections, Inc provides non-hazardous waste collection, transfer, disposal, and resource recovery services in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services to residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, and exploration and production (E&P) customers; landfill disposal services; and recycling services for various recyclable materials, including compost, cardboard, mixed paper, plastic containers, glass bottles, and ferrous and aluminum metals.

