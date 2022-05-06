Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO) Expected to Post Earnings of $4.82 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO – Get Rating) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $4.82 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for Watsco’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $4.21 and the highest estimate coming in at $5.30. Watsco posted earnings of $3.71 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 29.9%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Watsco will report full year earnings of $13.97 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $12.65 to $15.30. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $13.90 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $11.95 to $14.80. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Watsco.

Watsco (NYSE:WSO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 21st. The construction company reported $2.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.80 by $1.10. Watsco had a net margin of 7.16% and a return on equity of 23.76%. The business had revenue of $1.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.39 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.39 EPS. Watsco’s revenue was up 34.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on WSO. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Watsco from $300.00 to $350.00 in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Watsco from $288.00 to $277.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. KeyCorp upgraded shares of Watsco from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $320.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, February 14th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Watsco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, April 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Watsco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $313.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, January 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $316.29.

Watsco stock opened at $260.24 on Tuesday. Watsco has a 1-year low of $252.50 and a 1-year high of $318.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.24 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a current ratio of 2.77, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $289.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $291.51.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 14th were issued a dividend of $2.20 per share. This is an increase from Watsco’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.95. This represents a $8.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 13th. Watsco’s payout ratio is currently 71.84%.

In other news, Director Brian E. Keeley sold 11,000 shares of Watsco stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $299.68, for a total transaction of $3,296,480.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 13.31% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of WSO. KBC Group NV lifted its stake in Watsco by 925.5% in the first quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 3,907 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,190,000 after purchasing an additional 3,526 shares during the last quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Watsco in the first quarter worth $2,132,000. Affinity Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Watsco by 12.0% in the first quarter. Affinity Investment Advisors LLC now owns 728 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $222,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP lifted its stake in Watsco by 240.7% in the first quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 3,192 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $972,000 after purchasing an additional 2,255 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Street Partners LLC lifted its stake in Watsco by 68.4% in the first quarter. Principal Street Partners LLC now owns 16,162 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,924,000 after purchasing an additional 6,563 shares during the last quarter. 78.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Watsco, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes air conditioning, heating, refrigeration equipment, and related parts and supplies. The company distributes equipment comprising residential ducted and ductless air conditioners, such as gas, electric, and oil furnaces; commercial air conditioning and heating equipment systems; and other specialized equipment.

