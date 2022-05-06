Watts Water Technologies (NYSE:WTS) Sets New 12-Month Low at $124.20

Watts Water Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WTS – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $124.20 and last traded at $138.22, with a volume of 268077 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $128.78.

Several analysts have commented on WTS shares. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Watts Water Technologies in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Watts Water Technologies in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Boenning Scattergood reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Watts Water Technologies in a research note on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Watts Water Technologies from $148.00 to $141.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Watts Water Technologies from $165.00 to $147.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $144.00.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $138.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $166.89. The company has a market capitalization of $4.45 billion, a PE ratio of 25.10, a PEG ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Watts Water Technologies ( NYSE:WTS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The technology company reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.26. Watts Water Technologies had a net margin of 9.60% and a return on equity of 17.47%. The company had revenue of $463.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $442.80 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.24 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Watts Water Technologies, Inc. will post 6 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 31st. This is a boost from Watts Water Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.91%. Watts Water Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 19.73%.

In related news, insider Elie Melhem sold 5,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.04, for a total transaction of $812,224.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in Watts Water Technologies by 688.2% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 134 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new position in Watts Water Technologies in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new position in Watts Water Technologies in the 4th quarter worth $32,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new position in Watts Water Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Kings Point Capital Management acquired a new position in Watts Water Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth $52,000. 75.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Watts Water Technologies Company Profile (NYSE:WTS)

Watts Water Technologies, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells products, solution, and systems that manage and conserve the flow of fluids and energy into, through and out of buildings in the commercial and residential markets in the Americas, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers residential and commercial flow control products, including backflow preventers, water pressure regulators, temperature and pressure relief valves, and thermostatic mixing valves.

