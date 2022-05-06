Watts Water Technologies’ (WTS) “Neutral” Rating Reaffirmed at Boenning Scattergood

Watts Water Technologies (NYSE:WTS – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reiterated by investment analysts at Boenning Scattergood in a research note issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. Boenning Scattergood also issued estimates for Watts Water Technologies’ FY2022 earnings at $5.84 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $5.08 EPS.

WTS has been the subject of a number of other reports. StockNews.com started coverage on Watts Water Technologies in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Watts Water Technologies in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Watts Water Technologies from $148.00 to $141.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Watts Water Technologies from $165.00 to $147.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $144.00.

Shares of Watts Water Technologies stock opened at $132.30 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $138.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $166.89. The company has a market cap of $4.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.10, a PEG ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Watts Water Technologies has a 1 year low of $124.20 and a 1 year high of $212.00.

Watts Water Technologies ( NYSE:WTS Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The technology company reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $463.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $442.80 million. Watts Water Technologies had a return on equity of 17.47% and a net margin of 9.60%. Watts Water Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.24 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Watts Water Technologies will post 6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Watts Water Technologies news, insider Elie Melhem sold 5,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.04, for a total value of $812,224.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WTS. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in Watts Water Technologies by 128.3% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 7,807 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,516,000 after acquiring an additional 4,388 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in Watts Water Technologies by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 52,938 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $10,279,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Watts Water Technologies by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 3,765 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $731,000 after buying an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Watts Water Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth about $452,000. Finally, Capital Fund Management S.A. raised its position in Watts Water Technologies by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A. now owns 10,600 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,782,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares during the period. 75.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Watts Water Technologies, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells products, solution, and systems that manage and conserve the flow of fluids and energy into, through and out of buildings in the commercial and residential markets in the Americas, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers residential and commercial flow control products, including backflow preventers, water pressure regulators, temperature and pressure relief valves, and thermostatic mixing valves.

