We Are One Seven LLC Acquires 275 Shares of The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG)

We Are One Seven LLC lifted its holdings in The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG – Get Rating) by 5.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,939 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 275 shares during the period. We Are One Seven LLC’s holdings in The Ensign Group were worth $415,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in ENSG. Lindbrook Capital LLC bought a new stake in The Ensign Group in the fourth quarter worth about $75,000. FMR LLC lifted its stake in The Ensign Group by 119.0% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,682 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 914 shares during the last quarter. SkyOak Wealth LLC bought a new stake in The Ensign Group in the fourth quarter worth about $207,000. Xponance Inc. bought a new stake in The Ensign Group in the fourth quarter worth about $211,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in The Ensign Group by 734.9% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 4,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $252,000 after purchasing an additional 4,336 shares during the last quarter. 88.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other The Ensign Group news, VP Beverly B. Wittekind sold 4,325 shares of The Ensign Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.00, for a total value of $393,575.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Christopher R. Christensen sold 121,507 shares of The Ensign Group stock in a transaction on Monday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.95, for a total transaction of $10,929,554.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 60,999 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,486,860.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 130,547 shares of company stock valued at $11,737,570 over the last 90 days. 4.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of ENSG opened at $77.76 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $4.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.02. The Ensign Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $68.29 and a twelve month high of $94.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company has a 50 day moving average of $85.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $80.90.

The Ensign Group (NASDAQ:ENSG – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $713.45 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $704.36 million. The Ensign Group had a net margin of 7.21% and a return on equity of 19.85%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.81 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that The Ensign Group, Inc. will post 3.82 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st were given a dividend of $0.055 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.28%. The Ensign Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 6.38%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of The Ensign Group from $90.00 to $98.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of The Ensign Group in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

The Ensign Group, Inc provides health care services in the post-acute care continuum and other ancillary businesses. The company operates in two segments, Skilled Services and Real Estate. The company offers skilled services, which include short and long-term nursing care services for patients with chronic conditions, prolonged illness, and the elderly; and physical, occupational, and speech therapies and other rehabilitative and healthcare services.

