We Are One Seven LLC Boosts Stock Position in Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH)

We Are One Seven LLC raised its position in shares of Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH – Get Rating) by 30.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,443 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 337 shares during the quarter. We Are One Seven LLC’s holdings in Parker-Hannifin were worth $459,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PH. FMR LLC grew its stake in Parker-Hannifin by 16.1% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 310,712 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $53,324,000 after purchasing an additional 43,094 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 54.3% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 2,722 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $761,000 after buying an additional 958 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 9.6% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 21,686 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,069,000 after buying an additional 1,904 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 13,746.2% in the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 225,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $226,000 after buying an additional 223,375 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 63.3% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 57,523 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $16,095,000 after buying an additional 22,287 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Parker-Hannifin stock opened at $276.16 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $281.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $301.88. Parker-Hannifin Co. has a 12 month low of $265.42 and a 12 month high of $340.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.94, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.07.

Parker-Hannifin ( NYSE:PH Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The industrial products company reported $4.83 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.65 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $4.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.07 billion. Parker-Hannifin had a return on equity of 27.26% and a net margin of 11.87%. The business’s revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $4.11 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Parker-Hannifin Co. will post 18.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 13th will be given a $1.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 12th. This is a positive change from Parker-Hannifin’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.03. This represents a $5.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.93%. Parker-Hannifin’s dividend payout ratio is 29.75%.

PH has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on Parker-Hannifin from $380.00 to $350.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Barclays lowered their target price on Parker-Hannifin from $376.00 to $350.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 4th. StockNews.com started coverage on Parker-Hannifin in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Parker-Hannifin from $343.00 to $335.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on Parker-Hannifin from $384.00 to $338.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 18th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Parker-Hannifin currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $357.79.

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Company's Diversified Industrial segment offers sealing, shielding, thermal products and systems, adhesives, coatings, and noise vibration and harshness solutions; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to monitor and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors, which control, transmit, and contain fluid; control solutions for extreme corrosion resistance, temperatures, pressures, and precise flow; and hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of mobile and industrial machinery and equipment.

