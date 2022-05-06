We Are One Seven LLC Buys 395 Shares of O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY)

We Are One Seven LLC raised its stake in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Rating) by 107.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 763 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 395 shares during the period. We Are One Seven LLC’s holdings in O’Reilly Automotive were worth $539,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital World Investors bought a new position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive in the third quarter worth $71,250,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 19.6% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 514,410 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $314,335,000 after buying an additional 84,291 shares in the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd raised its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 1,250.8% in the 4th quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 88,656 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $62,612,000 after buying an additional 82,093 shares in the last quarter. Missouri Trust & Investment Co bought a new stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,269,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 23.8% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 265,194 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $162,049,000 after acquiring an additional 50,900 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ORLY stock opened at $603.55 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.02 billion, a PE ratio of 19.34, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.04. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $686.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $669.06. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a one year low of $519.32 and a one year high of $748.68.

O’Reilly Automotive ( NASDAQ:ORLY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The specialty retailer reported $7.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.48 by ($0.31). O’Reilly Automotive had a negative return on equity of 2,699.29% and a net margin of 15.85%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $7.06 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 32.58 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, SVP Richard Darin Venosdel sold 4,754 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $725.00, for a total transaction of $3,446,650.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,045,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Jeffrey Alan Lauro purchased 80 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $630.00 per share, with a total value of $50,400.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 1.73% of the company’s stock.

ORLY has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $680.00 to $700.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on O’Reilly Automotive from $755.00 to $815.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $675.00 to $720.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Wedbush lifted their price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $650.00 to $660.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $837.00 to $788.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $720.25.

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer and supplier of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

