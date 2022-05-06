We Are One Seven LLC Grows Stock Holdings in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (NYSEARCA:KRE)

We Are One Seven LLC grew its stake in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (NYSEARCA:KRE – Get Rating) by 2.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,010 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the period. We Are One Seven LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF were worth $568,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of KRE. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 140.9% in the third quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 5,550,477 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $376,045,000 after purchasing an additional 3,246,209 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 200,000.0% in the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 3,001,500 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $212,654,000 after buying an additional 3,000,000 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 27.0% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,343,802 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $700,793,000 after buying an additional 2,202,223 shares during the period. MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd increased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 193.2% during the 3rd quarter. MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd now owns 891,262 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $60,383,000 after buying an additional 587,265 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank Hapoalim BM purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $15,566,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:KRE opened at $63.43 on Friday. SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF has a 12-month low of $59.29 and a 12-month high of $78.81. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $67.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $71.18.

SPDR KBW Regional Banking ETF, formerly SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Regional Banks Select Industry Index. Its approach is designed to provide portfolios with low portfolio turnover, tracking, and lower costs. As of October 27, 2011, the Company’s holding included Privatebancorp Inc, Webster Finl Corp Conn, Umpqua Hldgs Corp, Firstmerit Corp, East West Bancorp Inc, Fifth Third Bancorp, Fnb Corp Pa, Susquehanna Bancshares Inc and Keycorp New and First Rep Bk San Fran Cali.

