We Are One Seven LLC Has $406,000 Position in Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST)

We Are One Seven LLC boosted its holdings in Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST – Get Rating) by 11.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,224 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 432 shares during the period. We Are One Seven LLC’s holdings in Monster Beverage were worth $406,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. SouthState Corp bought a new position in Monster Beverage in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $58,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Monster Beverage by 162.6% in the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 751 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 465 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank increased its position in Monster Beverage by 194.4% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 789 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 521 shares during the period. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton increased its position in shares of Monster Beverage by 20.0% during the fourth quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the period. Finally, Sandy Cove Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Monster Beverage during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $97,000. 63.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Monster Beverage alerts:

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Monster Beverage from $90.00 to $87.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Monster Beverage from $119.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $105.00 price target on shares of Monster Beverage in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Guggenheim decreased their price target on Monster Beverage from $109.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Cowen decreased their price target on Monster Beverage from $92.00 to $90.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Monster Beverage presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $99.85.

Shares of MNST opened at $83.04 on Friday. Monster Beverage Co. has a 12-month low of $71.78 and a 12-month high of $99.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.98 billion, a PE ratio of 32.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.01. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $81.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $85.90.

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $1.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 billion. Monster Beverage had a net margin of 24.86% and a return on equity of 22.79%. The company’s revenue was up 22.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.59 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Monster Beverage Co. will post 2.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Monster Beverage Company Profile (Get Rating)

Monster Beverage Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in development, marketing, sale, and distribution of energy drink beverages and concentrates in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Monster Energy Drinks, Strategic Brands, and Other. It offers carbonated energy drinks, non-carbonated, ready-to-drink iced teas, lemonades, juice cocktails, single-serve juices and fruit beverages, ready-to-drink dairy and coffee drinks, energy drinks, sports drinks and single-serve still waters, and sodas that are considered natural, sparkling juices, and flavored sparkling beverages.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Monster Beverage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Monster Beverage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.