We Are One Seven LLC Has $564,000 Stock Holdings in Encore Capital Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECPG)

We Are One Seven LLC raised its stake in Encore Capital Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECPG – Get Rating) by 4.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,080 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 370 shares during the quarter. We Are One Seven LLC’s holdings in Encore Capital Group were worth $564,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Key Colony Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Encore Capital Group in the fourth quarter valued at $17,548,000. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Encore Capital Group during the 4th quarter worth about $5,697,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in shares of Encore Capital Group by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,529,271 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $75,347,000 after purchasing an additional 62,928 shares during the last quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Encore Capital Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,912,000. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in Encore Capital Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,490,000.

Get Encore Capital Group alerts:

Several analysts have issued reports on ECPG shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Encore Capital Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Northland Securities raised their price target on Encore Capital Group from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Encore Capital Group in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Encore Capital Group from $70.00 to $87.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $76.00.

In other Encore Capital Group news, insider Ryan B. Bell sold 6,662 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.60, for a total transaction of $423,703.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . 2.01% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

ECPG stock opened at $61.97 on Friday. Encore Capital Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $40.38 and a fifty-two week high of $72.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.53, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.23 and a beta of 1.29. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $61.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $61.56.

Encore Capital Group (NASDAQ:ECPG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The asset manager reported $6.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.00 by $4.40. Encore Capital Group had a net margin of 21.73% and a return on equity of 27.46%. The business had revenue of $499.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $347.08 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.97 earnings per share. Encore Capital Group’s revenue was up 19.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Encore Capital Group, Inc. will post 8.18 EPS for the current year.

Encore Capital Group Profile (Get Rating)

Encore Capital Group, Inc, a specialty finance company, provides debt recovery solutions and other related services for consumers across financial assets worldwide. The company purchases portfolios of defaulted consumer receivables at deep discounts to face value, as well as manages them by working with individuals as they repay their obligations and works toward financial recovery.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ECPG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Encore Capital Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECPG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Encore Capital Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Encore Capital Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.