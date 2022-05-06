We Are One Seven LLC Invests $476,000 in WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC)

We Are One Seven LLC acquired a new stake in shares of WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 4,903 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $476,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in WEC Energy Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in WEC Energy Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in WEC Energy Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $39,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in WEC Energy Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in WEC Energy Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. 73.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

WEC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of WEC Energy Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $99.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of WEC Energy Group in a report on Monday, April 25th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $108.00 price objective on the stock. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $97.00 target price on shares of WEC Energy Group in a research note on Friday, February 4th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $98.00 target price on shares of WEC Energy Group in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of WEC Energy Group in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $101.00.

NYSE WEC opened at $101.07 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $98.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $94.94. The company has a market capitalization of $31.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 0.27. WEC Energy Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $86.84 and a 12 month high of $106.82.

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.79 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.66 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $2.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.83 billion. WEC Energy Group had a net margin of 15.90% and a return on equity of 12.17%. The company’s revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.61 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that WEC Energy Group, Inc. will post 4.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.7275 per share. This represents a $2.91 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 12th. WEC Energy Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 67.83%.

WEC Energy Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides regulated natural gas and electricity, and renewable and nonregulated renewable energy services in the United States. The company operates through six segments: Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure, and Corporate and Other.

