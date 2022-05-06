We Are One Seven LLC Raises Holdings in Public Storage (NYSE:PSA)

We Are One Seven LLC lifted its stake in Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Get Rating) by 18.4% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,053 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 164 shares during the quarter. We Are One Seven LLC’s holdings in Public Storage were worth $394,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of PSA. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of Public Storage by 18.2% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,792,588 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,045,992,000 after buying an additional 430,899 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Public Storage in the fourth quarter worth about $148,522,000. Man Group plc raised its holdings in Public Storage by 124.0% in the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 470,108 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $139,669,000 after purchasing an additional 260,249 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec raised its holdings in Public Storage by 132.3% in the 3rd quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 348,661 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $103,587,000 after purchasing an additional 198,582 shares during the period. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Public Storage by 233.8% in the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 277,773 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $104,043,000 after purchasing an additional 194,551 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.54% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Rebecca L. Owen sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $358.25, for a total value of $1,791,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 11.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Public Storage from $398.00 to $440.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Public Storage from $385.00 to $434.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 4th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Public Storage from $333.00 to $357.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Jefferies Financial Group raised Public Storage from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $366.00 to $433.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Public Storage in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $362.15.

NYSE:PSA opened at $349.27 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $61.28 billion, a PE ratio of 33.94, a P/E/G ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 0.28. Public Storage has a one year low of $269.55 and a one year high of $421.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 1.52. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $382.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $359.95.

Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $2.63 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.59 by ($0.96). The business had revenue of $749.27 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $985.58 million. Public Storage had a return on equity of 38.59% and a net margin of 54.79%. The company’s revenue was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.82 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Public Storage will post 15.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be given a $2.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $8.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.29%. Public Storage’s payout ratio is 77.75%.

Public Storage, a member of the S&P 500 and FT Global 500, is a REIT that primarily acquires, develops, owns and operates self-storage facilities. At September 30, 2020, we had: (i) interests in 2,504 self-storage facilities located in 38 states with approximately 171 million net rentable square feet in the United States, (ii) an approximate 35% common equity interest in Shurgard Self Storage SA (Euronext Brussels:SHUR) which owned 239 self-storage facilities located in seven Western European nations with approximately 13 million net rentable square feet operated under the ÂShurgardÂ brand and (iii) an approximate 42% common equity interest in PS Business Parks, Inc (NYSE:PSB) which owned and operated approximately 28 million rentable square feet of commercial space at September 30, 2020.

