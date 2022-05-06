We Are One Seven LLC Raises Holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT)

We Are One Seven LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT – Get Rating) by 60.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,956 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 738 shares during the period. We Are One Seven LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF were worth $521,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 15.1% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,526,000 after purchasing an additional 1,157 shares during the last quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 321.4% in the third quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 236 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp raised its stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 7.9% in the third quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 1,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $252,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Grace Capital acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF during the third quarter worth $905,000. Finally, Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 140.7% during the third quarter. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC now owns 325 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VHT opened at $239.00 on Friday. Vanguard Health Care ETF has a 1-year low of $230.54 and a 1-year high of $268.72. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $250.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $251.75.

Vanguard Health Care ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Health Care 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the health care sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of two main industry groups.

