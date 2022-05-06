Wedbush Lowers DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU) to Underperform

Wedbush downgraded shares of DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, MarketBeat reports. They currently have $60.00 price objective on the stock, down from their prior price objective of $80.00.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Wolfe Research lowered their price objective on DocuSign from $100.00 to $75.00 and set a peer perform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on DocuSign from $121.00 to $80.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Oppenheimer lowered DocuSign from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered DocuSign from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $128.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, William Blair restated an outperform rating on shares of DocuSign in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, DocuSign presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $174.12.

Shares of DocuSign stock opened at $80.93 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $16.18 billion, a PE ratio of -231.23 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.61, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $96.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $150.61. DocuSign has a one year low of $71.00 and a one year high of $314.76.

DocuSign ( NASDAQ:DOCU Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $580.83 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $561.60 million. DocuSign had a negative net margin of 3.32% and a negative return on equity of 12.39%. DocuSign’s quarterly revenue was up 34.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.08) EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that DocuSign will post -0.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Daniel D. Springer bought 66,882 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $74.76 per share, with a total value of $5,000,098.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Scott V. Olrich sold 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.44, for a total value of $1,505,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 28,948 shares of company stock valued at $3,317,010. 3.87% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Winch Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of DocuSign during the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of DocuSign during the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. purchased a new position in shares of DocuSign during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. HM Payson & Co. grew its holdings in shares of DocuSign by 102.8% during the 4th quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 217 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc grew its holdings in shares of DocuSign by 21,900.0% during the 4th quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 220 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares during the period. 75.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DocuSign, Inc provides electronic signature software in the United States and internationally. The company provides e-signature solution that enables businesses to digitally prepare, sign, act on, and manage agreements. It also offers CLM, which automates workflows across the entire agreement process; Insights that use artificial intelligence (AI) to search and analyze agreements by legal concepts and clauses; Gen for Salesforce, which allows sales representatives to automatically generate agreements with a few clicks from within Salesforce; Negotiate for Salesforce that supports for approvals, document comparisons, and version control; Analyzer, which helps customers understand what they're signing before they sign it; and CLM+ that provide AI-driven contract lifecycle management.

