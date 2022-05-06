Wells Fargo & Company Boosts Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) Price Target to $305.00

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Rating) had its price target boosted by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $300.00 to $305.00 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 14.50% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $258.00 to $325.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $260.00 to $288.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $202.00 to $274.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $213.00 to $222.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $250.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $273.33.

Shares of VRTX stock opened at $266.37 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $260.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $228.88. The company has a quick ratio of 4.30, a current ratio of 4.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company has a market capitalization of $68.07 billion, a PE ratio of 29.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.55. Vertex Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $176.36 and a 12-month high of $292.75.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:VRTX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The pharmaceutical company reported $3.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.17 by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $2.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.07 billion. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 30.92% and a return on equity of 32.33%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.54 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Vertex Pharmaceuticals will post 12.7 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Charles F. Wagner, Jr. sold 343 shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Monday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $258.83, for a total transaction of $88,778.69. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 42,730 shares in the company, valued at $11,059,805.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Jeffrey M. Leiden sold 15,789 shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $289.04, for a total transaction of $4,563,652.56. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 74,160 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,435,206.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 45,792 shares of company stock worth $12,454,317. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. J2 Capital Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 2.2% during the first quarter. J2 Capital Management Inc now owns 1,915 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $500,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC lifted its holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 1,277 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $280,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co lifted its holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 1.8% in the first quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 2,665 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $695,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the period. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 36.8% in the first quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 182 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the period. Finally, Boenning & Scattergood Inc. lifted its holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. now owns 1,528 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $336,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.84% of the company’s stock.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biotechnology company, engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis. The company markets SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI, ORKAMBI, and KALYDECO to treat patients with cystic fibrosis who have specific mutations in their cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator gene; and TRIKAFTA for the treatment of patients with CF 6 years of age or older who have at least one F508del mutation.

