Wells Fargo & Company Increases Chesapeake Utilities (NYSE:CPK) Price Target to $128.00

Chesapeake Utilities (NYSE:CPK – Get Rating) had its price objective raised by Wells Fargo & Company from $120.00 to $128.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on CPK. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Chesapeake Utilities from $124.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Chesapeake Utilities in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Chesapeake Utilities from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Chesapeake Utilities currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $140.80.

CPK traded down $1.83 during trading on Thursday, hitting $128.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 57,236 shares, compared to its average volume of 54,555. Chesapeake Utilities has a twelve month low of $113.49 and a twelve month high of $146.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $135.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $134.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.50 and a beta of 0.57.

Chesapeake Utilities ( NYSE:CPK Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The utilities provider reported $2.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.06 by $0.02. Chesapeake Utilities had a return on equity of 11.37% and a net margin of 14.28%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.96 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Chesapeake Utilities will post 4.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th were given a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 14th. Chesapeake Utilities’s payout ratio is 39.59%.

In related news, insider John R. Schimkaitis sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.02, for a total value of $347,550.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.58% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CPK. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in Chesapeake Utilities by 47.1% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 3,115 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $375,000 after buying an additional 998 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Chesapeake Utilities by 31.2% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 87,863 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $10,571,000 after buying an additional 20,879 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in Chesapeake Utilities by 306.3% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 4,291 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $515,000 after buying an additional 3,235 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Chesapeake Utilities by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 12,138 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,475,000 after purchasing an additional 451 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its stake in Chesapeake Utilities by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 38,750 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,652,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. 74.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Chesapeake Utilities Corporation operates as an energy delivery company. The company operates through two segments, Regulated Energy and Unregulated Energy. The Regulated Energy segment engages in the natural gas distribution operations in central and southern Delaware, Maryland's eastern shore, and Florida; regulated natural gas transmission in the Delmarva Peninsula and Florida; and regulated electric distribution in northeast and northwest Florida.

